Ex-49ers DT Sheldon Day, Colts Agree to Reported 1-Year Contract

Uncredited/Associated Press

Sheldon Day is heading home.

The former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle has agreed to join the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Wednesday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported it's a one-year deal.

Day is an Indianapolis native who played college ball at Notre Dame.

The former fourth-round draft pick in 2016 spent two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars before moving to the Niners for parts of three seasons. In 2019, Day appeared in all 16 games, starting two, and picked up 15 total tackles and one sack.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the deal is for one season.

The Colts haven't been the biggest spenders during the start to free agency. Aside from agreeing to terms with quarterback Philip Rivers on a one-year deal, the team re-upped deals with offensive linemen Anthony Castonzo and Le'Raven Clark and acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Indianapolis appears to find itself at a crossroads, able to compete in the AFC South but with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans both seeing their windows open up to contend. Which explains why the team is looking at short-term deals this offseason. With an aging quarterback in Rivers, and a middling defense that allowed 346.8 yards and 23.3 points per game last year, it's tough to figure out where the Colts are in terms of needing to tear everything down.

Indy finished 7-9 and finished third in its division in 2019.

It wouldn't make sense to start handing out long-term deals if a rebuild may be in the team's future.

Of course, there's a ways to go before it gets to that point. That can help Day's case. He'll now have an opportunity to show out on the field and look to carve out a role for himself.

The former member of the Fighting Irish will turn 26 in July and is young enough to redefine himself after a slow start to his pro career.

In 56 career games, Day has just 53 total tackles and six sacks. Now back home in Indiana, he'll have an opportunity to pump those numbers up.

Reported deals via NFL.com's free-agency tracker.