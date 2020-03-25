NHL Postpones 2020 Draft, Scouting Combine, Awards Show Because of Coronavirus

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

The NHL has postponed three signature offseason events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per an official announcement, the 2020 NHL draft, scouting combine and NHL awards show have all been delayed.

Dates, location and timing for the draft and combine will be determined at a later date.

Per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, the announcement seems to imply there won't be any awards show for the 2019-20 season.

The scouting combine was originally scheduled to take place from June 1-6 in Buffalo. The 2020 draft was going to follow from June 26-27 in Montreal. The awards show was scheduled for June 18 from the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

In an attempt to discuss potential plans for the season and future, the NHL sent out a press release on Monday answering a number of frequently asked questions.

The league said it doesn't "anticipate a scenario" in which the 2020-21 regular season would have to be shortened if this season resumes and the playoffs extend into July or August.

On March 12, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the regular season would be suspended immediately because of the coronavirus pandemic. The regular season was scheduled to end on April 4, with the playoffs starting four days later.