HOFer Eric Dickerson Says He Will Discuss New Logo with Rams After Backlash

Harry How/Getty Images

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson apparently isn't on board with the Los Angeles Rams' rebrand.

Dickerson, who is the Rams' vice president for business development, told fans Wednesday he has heard the outcry over the new logos and will address the concerns with team officials:

The saga began when Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson confirmed the Rams planned to use a design that looked more like it belonged to the Los Angeles Chargers:

On Monday, the franchise officially rolled out its primary and secondary logos:

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry noted the new uniforms are expected to arrive later in the spring.

At this point, expecting the Rams to pivot in another direction is unrealistic. They've already sunk whatever money they spent on the design itself in addition to the cost of new merchandise. Los Angeles probably isn't going to turn around and throw that entire investment away.

A comment from chief operating officer Kevin Demoff summed up the present situation prior to the reveal.

"I'm sure it will be a surprise, it will be change," he said, per Thiry. "But lots of things are and I think it's a change that our fans will come to know and love over time."

The logo may never get universal acclaim, but the fanbase will almost certainly grow used to it eventually.