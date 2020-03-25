Tom Brady Files TB X TB Trademark Application After Signing Buccaneers Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Now that Tom Brady is officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the six-time Super Bowl champion is putting his marketing skills to good use.

Per Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times, Brady's agents filed a trademark for "TB x TB" with the intention of using it on apparel including shirts, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jerseys, sleepwear and headwear.

When Brady signed his contract last Friday, the Buccaneers announced the news on Twitter with a video using TB x TB:

Brady has taken on more marketing opportunities later in his playing career. The three-time NFL MVP developed his own personal training and nutrition method⁠—TB12⁠—and released a book on the subject. He launched a Hollywood production company called 199 Productions earlier this month.  

Related

    AB Says He'd Join Brady, Bucs 'Expeditiously' If Offered Contract

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    AB Says He'd Join Brady, Bucs 'Expeditiously' If Offered Contract

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Offseason Move the Bucs Could Regret

    Tampa Bay might wish it could take this one back 👉

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    1 Offseason Move the Bucs Could Regret

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucs Re-Signing Ndamukong Suh

    Five-time Pro Bowl DT will return to Bucs on 1-year, $8M deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs Re-Signing Ndamukong Suh

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL WRs Debate Top 5 Ever

    Keenan Allen responds to Stefon Diggs with his top five WRs in NFL history

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL WRs Debate Top 5 Ever

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report