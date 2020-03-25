Tom Brady Files TB X TB Trademark Application After Signing Buccaneers Contract

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Now that Tom Brady is officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the six-time Super Bowl champion is putting his marketing skills to good use.

Per Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times, Brady's agents filed a trademark for "TB x TB" with the intention of using it on apparel including shirts, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jerseys, sleepwear and headwear.

When Brady signed his contract last Friday, the Buccaneers announced the news on Twitter with a video using TB x TB:

Brady has taken on more marketing opportunities later in his playing career. The three-time NFL MVP developed his own personal training and nutrition method⁠—TB12⁠—and released a book on the subject. He launched a Hollywood production company called 199 Productions earlier this month.