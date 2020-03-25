Mets' Pete Alonso Thanks Medical Professionals in Personalized Video Messages

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso heads to the dugout during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso shared on Twitter Wednesday personalized messages of thanks and support he's been sending to medical professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Countless medical professionals have worked extended hours nationwide with hospitals overrun with patients as COVID-19 cases spike in the United States. New York state has been hit by far the hardest, with more than 30,000 confirmed cases—nearly 10 times any other state.

Alonso is one of several athletes who have reached out to medical professionals, either with personal messages or donations to help the community deal with the pandemic. Based on the reaction of the people in the video, Alonso's kind words meant a great deal during a time of national stress. 

Related

    MLB's 'Opening Day at Home' 📺

    On Thursday MLB will broadcast a classic game from each of the 30 teams nationally across various platforms

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's 'Opening Day at Home' 📺

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Catcher in Every Team's History

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The Best Catcher in Every Team's History

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Report: Manfred Urges Teams to Pay Employees

    MLB commissioner asks teams to not consider job reductions

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Manfred Urges Teams to Pay Employees

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Rumors Surrounding MLB Re-Scheduling 🗓️

    Possible neutral site World Series, expanded playoffs and more

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Latest Rumors Surrounding MLB Re-Scheduling 🗓️

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report