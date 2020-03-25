Mets' Pete Alonso Thanks Medical Professionals in Personalized Video Messages

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso shared on Twitter Wednesday personalized messages of thanks and support he's been sending to medical professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Countless medical professionals have worked extended hours nationwide with hospitals overrun with patients as COVID-19 cases spike in the United States. New York state has been hit by far the hardest, with more than 30,000 confirmed cases—nearly 10 times any other state.

Alonso is one of several athletes who have reached out to medical professionals, either with personal messages or donations to help the community deal with the pandemic. Based on the reaction of the people in the video, Alonso's kind words meant a great deal during a time of national stress.