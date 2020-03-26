Ranking the Most Epic Bat Flips in MLB History

0 of 10

If you're worried about respecting the game and following MLB's unwritten rules, this entertainment is not for you. If you are a card-carrying member of #TeamBatFlip, get ready for a joyous trip down memory lane.

We're about to launch some bats.

Two quick guidelines for the ranking: No bat drop was considered. The bat must have been flipped/thrown/tossed in some emphatic way, not simply released.

The other factor is the context of the situation. For example, a playoff game is objectively more impactful. Still, a regular-season game can still offer a truly epic bat flip. We're celebrating the best.