MLB Rumors: Latest on 2020 World Series, Doubleheaders and More Schedule Options

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reportedly discussed the possibility of holding playoff games at neutral locations and an increase in doubleheaders this season.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, the delayed start of the 2020 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic could result in playoff games, including the World Series, occurring in November rather than October. If that is the case, MLB is considering holding those games in neutral warm-weather cities or inside domed stadiums if permitted.

Multiple players said that they would play as many as two doubleheaders per week in order to get as close to a 162-game season as possible.

Opening Day was supposed to be Thursday. While the 2020 start date is now uncertain, both MLB and the MLBPA "hope" to begin play by early June, according to Passan and McDaniel.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.