Packers Rumors: Ex-Colts WR Devin Funchess Expected to Sign Contract

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly adding another weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the NFC North team is "expected" to sign wide receiver Devin Funchess. Pelissero pointed to the 6'4" playmaker's size on the outside that should make him a red-zone threat with opposing defenses focusing so much attention on Davante Adams.

Funchess entered the league as a second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 NFL draft, and he played the first four years of his career with the NFC South club. He was at his best in 2017 with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns, which all marked career-highs.

The University of Michigan product was solid in 2018 with 44 catches for 549 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games, but the Panthers did not sign him to an extension.

The Indianapolis Colts signed him to a one-year deal, but he played just one game because of a fractured clavicle.

Green Bay surely sees him as a bounce-back candidate, especially in an offense that features Adams on one side and Aaron Jones running through holes from the backfield. Funchess will rarely see double teams and will have one of the best quarterbacks of all time throwing him the ball.

A return to his 2017 form is certainly in play for the 25-year-old.