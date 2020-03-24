Report: Cam Newton 'Hungrier Than Ever' After Injuries Cleared During Physical

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cam Newton reportedly has passed a physical with both his shoulder and his foot "checking out well," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"He is hungrier than ever and eager for the next opportunity," a source told Schefter.

The quarterback will reportedly be released by the Carolina Panthers Tuesday after nine years with the team, per Schefter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.