Report: Cam Newton 'Hungrier Than Ever' After Injuries Cleared During Physical

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cam Newton reportedly has passed a physical with both his shoulder and his foot "checking out well," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.  

"He is hungrier than ever and eager for the next opportunity," a source told Schefter.

The quarterback will reportedly be released by the Carolina Panthers Tuesday after nine years with the team, per Schefter

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Panthers Cutting Cam Today

    Carolina is expected to release Cam Newton today (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Panthers Cutting Cam Today

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Talks Decision to Leave in 1st Interview Since Move to Bucs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Talks Decision to Leave in 1st Interview Since Move to Bucs

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Starters Most Likely to Be Cut ✂️

    Big names who could be released before the draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Starters Most Likely to Be Cut ✂️

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Buck Is Commentating Fans' Twitter Videos

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Buck Is Commentating Fans' Twitter Videos

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report