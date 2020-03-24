Rob Gronkowski's Brother Chris Would Be Surprised If TE Joined Tom Brady, Bucs

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 24, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Rob Gronkowski is seen on stage during
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Don't expect Rob Gronkowski to join Tom Brady in his second act. 

The retired All-Pro tight end's brother, Chris Gronkowski, told TMZ Sports he "would be surprised for sure" if Rob joined Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Brady departed the New England Patriots, where Gronkowski played with him for nine seasons, for the Bucs in free agency last week. The 42-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback had played his entire 20-year NFL career for the Pats, where he won six Super Bowl titles. Gronkowski won three championships with Brady.

Gronkowski signed with WWE earlier this month.

