NFL Draft 2020: Predictions for CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs and Top Receivers

One of the most exciting players on an NFL field on any given Sunday is the wide receiver.

That's why every team in the league is hoping they can land a promising wideout via the draft.

This year's receiver corps runs deep with prospects that have blinding speed and athleticism.

But to be exceptional and vital to a team's success, players need to also be great at route running, catching contested balls and gaining yards after the catch.

Here's a look at three of the elite wide receivers and where they will be selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Thanks to his ball skills, ability to line up inside and outside and go up and catch any ball thrown his way, CeeDee Lamb is thought to be the best wide receiver in this year's draft class.

At 6'2", 191 pounds, the Oklahoma Sooners standout is strong, fast and athletic. He ended the season with 62 catches for a career-high 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He also averaged 21.4 yards per catch (third best in the country), which is a true metric for the way he's able to shake defenders after the catch for additional yardage.

The New York Jets shored up their offensive line with the free agency signings of Jordan Jenkins, Greg Van Roten, George Fant and Alex Lewis. Now they need to get Sam Darnold a reliable man downfield to throw to and Lamb could be the player they need.

If Darnold can form a winning connection with Lamb, the Jets could make significant strides next season on improving their woeful 29th ranked offensive efficiency rating.

Prediction: No. 11 to Jets

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Everybody loves speed.

That's why the 40-yard dash has become the must see event at the combine leading up to the NFL draft.

This year's top speedster was Henry Ruggs, who ran a blistering 40 in 4.27 seconds, which is the fourth fastest time ever by a wide receiver.

Ruggs was already a first round talent, but that run may have bumped him up to possibly being the second wideout taken in this year's draft.

In 12 games with the Crimson Tide, Ruggs caught 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Las Vegas Raiders, whether they start Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota, could use some breakout speed in their offensive schemes.

Ruggs, who only had one drop last year, could be used much like the Kansas City Chiefs uses its lightning fast receiver Tyreke Hill.

The added bonus for the Raiders is Ruggs will be coming in as a better route runner than Hill when he was drafted in 2016.

Prediction: No. 12 to Raiders

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

If someone declared that Jerry Jeudy was the best receiver on the board this year, they'd actually have a solid case.

The Crimson Tide wideout put up some impressive stats for Nick Saban.

In 13 games, he caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As probably the best route runner in college football last season, Jeudy excels at getting in and out of breaks.

He's also a bonafide deep threat that's not afraid of contact. He's got elite level speed and athleticism to go with his exceptional hand-eye coordination.

More than anything, Jeudy is a playmaker that will likely make the biggest impact at his position during his rookie campaign.

The Broncos were ranked 28th in the NFL in scoring last season, so they need a scoring threat at wide receiver and Jeudy, who would pair nicely alongside Courtland Sutton, can fill that role better than any other prospect in the draft.

Prediction: No. 15 to Broncos







