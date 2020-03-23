Packers to Donate $1.5M to Create Coronavirus Relief Fund

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday they will donate $1.5 million to establish COVID-19 Community Relief Funds through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and Packers Give Back.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy explained the plan in a statement:

"We are facing an unprecedented challenge in our communities. We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they'll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time."

The Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund will help those in the surrounding communities around Green Bay and will receive $1 million from the team.

An additional $500,000 will go to help those in Milwaukee impacted by the coronavirus.

Murphy, along with his wife Laurie, also personally donated $240,000 to relief efforts in Green Bay and Door County.