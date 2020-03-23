49ers Rumors: Ex-Cardinals LB Joe Walker Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers added depth on defense after signing linebacker Joe Walker to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Walker played all 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season, starting 11 after replacing Haason Reddick in the lineup. He totaled 65 tackles in 2019 after combining for just 17 over the last two seasons.

The 27-year-old was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round in 2016, but he spent his first season on injured reserve and then saw limited action with the 2017 squad that eventually won a Super Bowl.

Arizona signed Walker off the Eagles practice squad in 2018 and he became a valuable special teams contributor before eventually becoming a defensive starter last season.

The Oregon product likely won't be a starter out of the gate at San Francisco with Fred Warner, Kwon Alexander and Dre Greenlaw set to return. However, he could provide some valuable depth to the roster, which could be useful after Alexander missed half of last season due to injury.

The 49ers also let reserve linebacker Elijah Lee leave in free agency.

Walker has proved he can fill in when needed on defense and should be an impact player on special teams in 2020.