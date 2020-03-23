Jets News: James Burgess Signs 1-Year Contract; Career-High 80 Tackles in 2019

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 08: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) James Burgess #58 of the New York Jets in action against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on December 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 22-21. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker James Burgess reached an agreement Monday to rejoin the New York Jets on a one-year contract.

Drew Rosenhaus, Burgess' agent, confirmed the signing to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Redskins Trade for Kyle Allen

    Panthers send backup QB to Washington for a 5th-round pick, went 5-7 as a starter last season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins Trade for Kyle Allen

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Dungy: Jameis, Peyton Manning Similar Through First 5 Seasons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dungy: Jameis, Peyton Manning Similar Through First 5 Seasons

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Browns Are Doing Everything Right

    Why Cleveland has been an early offseason winner 💯

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How the Browns Are Doing Everything Right

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Darnold, Mosley Among 4 Jets to Collect Roster Bonuses 

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Darnold, Mosley Among 4 Jets to Collect Roster Bonuses 

    Tyler Greenawalt
    via Jets Wire