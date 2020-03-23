Jets News: James Burgess Signs 1-Year Contract; Career-High 80 Tackles in 2019

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker James Burgess reached an agreement Monday to rejoin the New York Jets on a one-year contract.

Drew Rosenhaus, Burgess' agent, confirmed the signing to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

