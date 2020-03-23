Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu Unanimously Voted AP Women's Player of the Year

John Locher/Associated Press

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu was named the Associated Press women's basketball player of the year Monday.

The Ducks guard became just the second unanimous winner of the award, joining former UConn Huskies star Breanna Stewart.

"That's pretty crazy. Someone I look up to and have a good relationship with," Ionescu said of joining Stewart as unanimous selections. "To be in that class with her is an honor."

