Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu Unanimously Voted AP Women's Player of the Year

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after her team scored against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Pac-12 women's tournament Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu was named the Associated Press women's basketball player of the year Monday.

The Ducks guard became just the second unanimous winner of the award, joining former UConn Huskies star Breanna Stewart.

"That's pretty crazy. Someone I look up to and have a good relationship with," Ionescu said of joining Stewart as unanimous selections. "To be in that class with her is an honor."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

