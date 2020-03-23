Peter King: Cam Newton, Jameis Winston May Remain Teamless 'For a While'

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Nick Foles and Teddy Bridgewater are among the quarterbacks who have found new homes this offseason, but Jameis Winston and Cam Newton reportedly may not be joining the list in the near future.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, Newton and Winston could remain "teamless … for a while."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

