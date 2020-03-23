TMZ: Austin Seferian-Jenkins 'Was High, Drunk and Speeding' Before DUI Arrest

Austin Seferian-Jenkins #88 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against the New York Giants on September 9, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Free-agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was reportedly "high, drunk and speeding when he was arrested for DUI last week."

TMZ Sports reported the news Monday, citing police documents. What's more, Seferian-Jenkins apparently did not have the ignition interlock device in his car that was required by a court order from a previous DUI. 

This comes after TMZ reported March 14 that the tight end was booked in Kitsap County Jail on March 9 and faced three charges stemming from this latest DUI arrest. Those charges were a count of DUI, a count of driving with a suspended license and a count of operating the vehicle without the ignition interlock device.

A police officer pulled Seferian-Jenkins over and said the tight end was driving erratically and going 48 mph in a 30 mph zone. The arrest was made after Seferian-Jenkins refused field sobriety tests even though the officer believed he was drunk and high.

TMZ noted the University of Washington product was previously arrested for DUI in 2013 and again in 2016.

He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars throughout his career, last appearing in five games during the 2018 campaign for Jacksonville. 

He recently signed with the New England Patriots but was cut before the 2019 season started.

