Patriots Rumors: Latest Buzz on Andy Dalton Trade, Stephon Gilmore, Brian Hoyer

The biggest question surrounding the New England Patriots this offseason—and arguably the most pressing question in the NFL—was who would be under center for Bill Belichick when the 2020 season began. Tom Brady answered that earlier this week: It won’t be him.

With the departure of Brady, who won six Super Bowls and went to 14 Pro Bowls in 20 seasons with the Patriots, New England not only loses its greatest player in team history but also the one player it wasn’t prepared to replace. That was supposed to fall to Jimmy Garoppolo, but Belichick begrudgingly traded him to San Francisco in 2017, despite reportedly offering Brady to the 49ers first.

Now, the team is left without a veteran contingency plan, instead looking at the possibility of starting second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who completed a total of two passes last season. It would be shocking to see Belichick put his team’s offense in the hands of Stidham, but there have yet to be any serious overtures toward acquiring another signal-caller yet.

Dalton Available, But Not in New England’s Plans

With his time in Cincinnati running out, and the team he’s spent the first nine years of his career with looking to draft its new franchise quarterback next month, Andy Dalton has seemed like a logical trade candidate for New England. At 32, he’s not far past his prime, and the three-time Pro Bowler can still sling it, throwing for nearly 3,500 yards in 13 games last season.

But according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Dalton isn’t seen as a serious option by folks in New England currently. That’s not to say it’s completely out of the realm of possibility, especially if Belichick could get him without giving up any significant draft capital, but as of now it doesn’t seem likely we’ll see Dalton in a Pats jersey any time soon.

Hoyer Interested In A Return

Another possible veteran, and seemingly a more likely option, would be for a reunion with ex-Patriot Brian Hoyer. The 34-year old Hoyer has done three separate stints as a backup in New England, once from 2009-11, again in 2017 and once more in 2018. He’s attempted just 51 passes in a Patriots uniform over those five seasons, but he provides an experienced backup presence if Stidham is injured or doesn’t pan out as a starter.

According to Howe, Hoyer is open to returning to Foxborough in a backup role, and the team actually had intended to bring him back last as backup to Brady once its roster got settled, but he was signed by Indianapolis instead. Signing Hoyer, while prudent for right now, also would signal to the rest of the league that the team is set on Stidham, and therefore, also set on rebuilding, rather than retooling and making another playoff run.

Gilmore A Potential Trade Candidate?

A move that seems unlikely, especially given Brady’s departure, would be New England opting to trade 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. But according to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, it’s something to keep an eye on as we head into the summer. The 29-year-old Gilmore, who has been a first-team All-Pro the last two seasons and picked off a career-high six passes in 2019, will likely be looking for a contract extension—and a raise—very soon. His $13 million per year deal ranks tenth among cornerbacks, but he has a strong case to be the highest-paid defensive back in the league, which would put him in the $17 million range.

Belichick, as shrewd of a coach/front office executive as we’ve seen in the NFL, has never been afraid to let a star player walk if he felt like it would cost the team too much to keep them. If the team does look to trade Gilmore, it likely won’t be before the draft. A deal before June 1 would only save the time $3.3 million because of the dead space it would create, while a deal after that deadline would save the team $11 million and potentially net it some nice draft capital to continue its rebuild in 2021.

