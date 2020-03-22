NFL Rumors: Latest News on Jadeveon Clowney, Jacoby Brissett, More

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The free-agent interest in Jadeveon Clowney has not been as significant as it has been for others.

The defensive end enters Sunday as the top name left on the market, but teams do not seem to be lining up to secure his services. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, "there is little to no interest" outside of the Seattle Seahawks to sign Clowney.

Florio also reported that Seattle and Clowney were "moving toward a deal" Saturday amid the lack of interest.

While his status is still up in the air, quarterback Jacoby Brissett will likely return to the Indianapolis Colts for the 2020 campaign, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The next wave of NFL transactions could also feature some trades by teams looking to get rid of excess depth after making recent acquisitions.

Latest NFL Rumors

Jadeveon Clowney

One of the issues that Clowney could be facing is proving to suitors that he is 100 percent healthy.

As Florio noted, "due to the NFL's COVID-19 procedures, it will be difficult for anyone other than the Seahawks to sign him, given the inability of teams to bring players to their facilities for a physical, and their inability to send doctors to the player."



The lack of specifics regarding Clowney's health after an offseason sports hernia surgery could put off teams. That is the one advantage the Seahawks have in this situation, as they are well aware of Clowney's physical condition from his time with the team in 2019.

Another hindrance to Clowney's free agency is how much he would cost after he made $15 million between the Seahawks and Houston Texans in 2019.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, "Clowney wants about $20 million per year." That would put him above the total teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars paid defensive ends with the franchise tag.

In addition to those concerns, teams with defensive line needs could look to Everson Griffen, who just became available, over Clowney.

At 32, Griffen is older than Clowney, but he would come at a cheaper cost. Griffen was paid a base salary of $6.4 million and made a little more than $7.5 million in 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings. Although Griffen would likely require a decent-sized contract, it would not be as costly as a possible Clowney deal, and that could make him more attractive.

If the market remains dry for Clowney, he might have to drop his contract demands to work out a deal, whether that means a return to Seattle or to go elsewhere.

Jacoby Brissett

Despite Indianapolis' addition of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, it is still planning to keep Brissett, who started in 2019 after Andrew Luck retired.

The decision on Brissett's future had to be made quickly since he is due for a $7 million guarantee Sunday, per Fowler, who also noted that Brissett will be due a $6 million salary, which is a large chunk of money to pay a backup quarterback.

In 2019, Brissett threw for 2,942 yards and 18 touchdowns over 15 games. Although Rivers had three more passing touchdowns than interceptions in his last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he is likely to be the starter after receiving a one-year, $25 million deal.

Carrying two quarterbacks with lofty price tags does not typically occur, but the Colts appear to be fine with it.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Brian Hoyer will be released. That likely clears the way for Brissett to be the experienced backup behind Rivers.

NFC East Teams Shopping Defensive Backs

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins are both reportedly looking to offload defensive backs.

According to Florio, "the Eagles are shopping Rasul Douglas" after they acquired Darius Slay in a trade with the Detroit Lions.

With Slay in the fold, the Eagles have seven cornerbacks under contract for the 2020 campaign, and they signed safety Will Parks to a deal Saturday. Since Douglas is scheduled to make $2.3 million in 2020, Philadelphia could look to offload him.

Douglas has 118 tackles and five interceptions over 44 games in three seasons with the Eagles, and he could be a solid second or third option for teams in need of secondary help.

Florio also reported Washington "is making Quinton Dunbar available in trade."

Dunbar, who triggered the trade talks by asking for a departure, had 37 tackles and four interceptions in 11 appearances in 2019, which was his fifth year with Washington. The 27-year-old might be a pricier option for franchises looking for defensive reinforcements, as he is scheduled to earn $3.25 million in 2020.

