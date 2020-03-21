Cameron Wake's Agent Denies Report That Ex-Titans, Dolphins DE Will Retire

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Cameron Wake's agent, Paul Sheehy, refuted a report from WEEI's Courtney Fallon earlier Saturday that stated his client was expected to retire:

Wake, 38, has 364 tackles and 100.5 career sacks, including 10.5 or more in five years. He played nine games for the Titans last season, amassing 2.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

His season ended in November after Tennessee placed him on injured reserve. The Titans released the former Penn State Nittany Lion on March 12.

The five-time Pro Bowler didn't step foot on an NFL field until he was 27 years old after the undrafted edge-rusher couldn't find work.

He signed with the New York Giants in April 2005 but was released months later.

Wake then played for the CFL's British Columbia Lions in 2007 and 2008, winning the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year Award twice.

The Dolphins took note of Wake's CFL work and signed him to a deal in January 2009. He burst onto the scene with 5.5 sacks despite starting only one game before exploding with 14.0 sacks in 2010.

That season culminated in the first Pro Bowl nod for Wake, who's also made first-team All-Pro once and second-team All-Pro three times during his career.

Wake is just one of 34 players in NFL history to record 100 or more sacks since the statistic was first registered in 1982, per Pro Football Reference.