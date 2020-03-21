Jets News: Darryl Roberts Released, Opens Up $5.8M in Salary-Cap Space

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Jets announced Saturday they have released cornerback Darryl Roberts.

Though the 29-year-old had two years remaining on his contract, his release will save the Jets $5.8 million in 2020 with no dead cap space attached, per Spotrac.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets also signed defensive back Marqui Christian to help replace Roberts in the secondary.

Roberts was initially selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft but was waived before ever playing a game with the team. He latched on to the Jets in 2016 and has continued to earn bigger roles each year, starting 20 games in the last two seasons.

In 2019, he finished fifth on the team with 63 tackles and tied for third with six passes defended.

Despite his production, the Jets saw an opportunity to clear cap space and took it. With cornerback Trumaine Johnson also released, the secondary will see significant turnover going into 2020.

Christian can help provide some depth at safety after playing all 32 regular-season games the last two years with the Los Angeles Rams.

New York is set at safety with Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye handling the starting spots, although cornerback remains a question mark as the offseason continues.