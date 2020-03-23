Fantasy Baseball 2020 Mock Draft: Cheatsheet for 12-Team Format

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Major League Baseball doesn't have a start date for the regular season yet because of the coronavirus pandemic, but fantasy players still have the option of at least getting their roster in place.

There are still fantasy drafts going on, making it essential to have a strong plan before you begin in order to avoid falling behind your opponents as you chase a championship in 2020.

Despite a limited spring schedule, there have already been notable developments that will have a profound impact on your draft. Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale won't pitch this season as he's set to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Looking ahead to what your team will need to be successful, here is a handy guide to follow as you go through the process of filling out your roster.

Fantasy Baseball First-Round Mock Draft

1. Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels

2. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves

3. Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

5. Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

6. Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros

7. Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians

8. Gerrit Cole, SP, New York Yankees

9. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies

10. Jacob deGrom, SP, New York Mets

11. Juan Soto, OF, Washington Nationals

12. Trea Turner, SS, Washington Nationals

Cheatsheet

Prioritize Elite Starting Pitchers

While there hasn't been an official announcement from MLB, conventional wisdom would seem to suggest that this season won't feature a full 162-game schedule.

Per Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, the possibility for a full season "all but evaporated when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended no gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks" on March 17.

A shortened season doesn't benefit any players, but it figures to be particularly difficult on pitchers in the fantasy market.

If we assume MLB keeps using the same type of baseball that some players, like Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, felt was designed to improve offensive output, we could still see some big totals. Last season, there were 27 players who hit at least 30 homers before Sept. 1.

From that group, only 13 players had played in at least 130 games. Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, Pete Alonso and Christian Yelich all had at least 41 homers by Aug. 31, 2019.

There will be plenty of high-upside offensive players you can find who will produce close to full-season results if the season is shortened.

Pitchers, on the other hand, figure to be more impacted by a potential change in the number of games. Assuming a starting pitcher remains healthy all season, they will typically play between 32-34 games.

Using the same Aug. 31 timeframe, there were nine pitchers who had at least 200 strikeouts and 160 innings.

There is a wide gap between the number of elite-level hitters and elite-level pitchers in fantasy right now. If you have to reach early for one of the top starters, like Gerrit Cole or Jacob deGrom, don't think twice, because missing out on them will be more damaging than missing out on Mookie Betts or Alex Bregman.

Bet on Rookies

One of the big questions in MLB with the delayed start to the season is how service time will be counted.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, there are options being discussed by MLB and the MLB Players Association related to service time:

"The solution in a shortened season would be relatively simple. If the schedule consisted of say, 100 games, the two sides could adjust the definition of a full season accordingly. The 2019 season consisted of 186 days, including off-days. A player's maximum service time was 172 days. A 100-game season, using the same proportions, would consist of 115 days, with a maximum service time of 106."

Whatever the solution ends up being, this could be a way for MLB teams to get their prized prospects in the upper levels of the minors to the big leagues quicker.

In the case of a prospect like Luis Robert, it would make sense for the Chicago White Sox to start him in the big leagues after signing him to a six-year, $50 million contract in January before he played in an MLB game.

Per MLB.com, Robert is the No. 3 prospect entering the 2020 season. The 22-year-old outfielder hit .328/.376/.624 with 32 homers and 36 stolen bases in 122 games across three levels last season.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux, who the team didn't want to include in any offseason trade talks, is a known commodity after a 23-game tryout at the end of the regular season.

Other high-end prospects poised to make their MLB debut either right at the start of the season or within the first couple weeks include Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels (MLB.com's No. 6 prospect), Jesus Luzardo of the Oakland Athletics (No. 12), Brendan McKay of the Tampa Bay Rays (No. 15) and Forrest Whitley of the Houston Astros (No. 19).

There are no shortage of first-year players who will be available in your draft, potentially at a great value in the middle and later rounds. Don't be afraid to make a bold push for these players because the upside is huge relative to where they will be selected.

Sleeper Picks

Amed Rosario, SS, New York Mets

The journey for Amed Rosario from MLB's top prospect to bust to valuable shortstop for the New York Mets over the past three seasons has been head-spinning, to say the least.

Last season was the first time Rosario looked like he was going to be an everyday MLB player. He didn't have a great year with a .287/.323/.432 slugging percentage, 15 homers and 19 stolen bases in 157 games.

If there are reasons to be encouraged, though, it's based on Rosario only being 24 years old—he's the same age as Rays' two-way prospect McKay—and his second-half improvement in 2019 (.319/.351/.453).

Shortstop is a deep position right now with stars like Francisco Lindor, Trea Turner, Trevor Story, Javier Baez, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Gleyber Torres at the top of the 2020 class.

Per ESPN.com's rankings, Rosario is the No. 18 fantasy shortstop heading into this season. Tatis, Torres and Bo Bichette are the only players younger who are ranked ahead of him.

If there is a year when Rosario is going to put everything together to become the player everyone expected in 2017, it will be this year.

Franmil Reyes, DH, Cleveland Indians

If you get to a point late in the draft when it seems like your roster is lacking power, Franmil Reyes is a name to keep an eye on.

Reyes has consistently shown off his prodigious power since being called up by the San Diego Padres in 2018. He had no problem bringing the thunder to the Cleveland Indians after a midseason trade last year, though his .237/.304/.468 slash line does leave something to be desired.

Per FanGraphs projection model, Reyes is predicted to post a .258/.324/.515 slash line with 37 homers in 2020.

The Indians had a quiet offseason, outside of trade speculation involving Lindor, so they are going to need their in-house options to have big years if they hope to challenge the Minnesota Twins atop the American League Central.

Reyes isn't likely to hit for a high average because of his high strikeout rate (236 in 755 career at-bats), so power has to be his calling card. He hit 16 homers in 87 games as a rookie in 2018 and 37 in 150 games last season.

There's the potential for at least 40 homers from Reyes next season as long as he stays healthy and cuts down even slightly on his strikeout rate.