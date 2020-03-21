NFL Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors for Everson Griffen and Buzzworthy Players

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Some of the best available NFL free agents are still on the market. And soon, many of them are likely to agree to deals, whether that means returning to their former teams or joining new organizations.

Here's a look at some of the latest buzz surrounding several players still on the free-agent market.

What's Next for Griffen?

Everson Griffen has become the latest player the Minnesota Vikings have lost this offseason. On Friday, Griffen's agent, Brian Murphy, announced that the 32-year-old defensive end doesn't plan on returning to Minnesota.

"We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere, and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency," Murphy said, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Along with Griffen, defensive lineman Linval Joseph, cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes and safeties Andrew Sendejo and Jayron Kearse won't be back on Minnesota's defense in 2020.

There's been no update on possible destinations for Griffen will head after he played his first 10 seasons for the Vikings. According to ESPN's Ed Werder, he likely won't be signing with the Dallas Cowboys, who are looking to replace Robert Quinn.

Who Will Be Patriots' QB?

With Tom Brady officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, the New England Patriots' starting quarterback for 2020 may not yet be on their roster. It's unlikely to be free agent Jameis Winston, according to NFL Network's Michael Giardi.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer on Wednesday, there's a chance that Jarrett Stidham, New England's backup in 2019, could earn the starting job this season.

"I would not count Stidham out," Breer wrote. "I've talked to enough people who really like him."

Stidham was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

Could Panthers Release Newton?

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The deal has yet to be formally announced, but it appears that the Cam Newton era is coming to an end.

There have been rumors of the Panthers looking to trade Newton, but nothing has happened. That may not change in the near future, as The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue reported Thursday that Carolina is having difficulty trading Newton and that some expect him to be released.

A former NFL MVP, Newton was limited to two games last season because of a foot injury. It will be interesting to see whether he can return to form when he gets a new opportunity with a different team.