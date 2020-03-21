NFL Mock Draft 2020: Full 1st-Round Projections for Nation's Top Prospects

NFL Mock Draft 2020: Full 1st-Round Projections for Nation's Top ProspectsMarch 21, 2020
While the picture surrounding the NFL's top draft prospects hasn't changed—and likely won't due to the league's ban on travel and pre-draft visits—the draft landscape has.
Teams have been busy over the past week filling needs in free agency, which means that the draft priorities for many of them have changed. The Carolina Panthers, for example, signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal, meaning they're unlikely to consider a signal-caller with their seventh overall selection.
What might the first round look like now that nearly a full week of free agency has passed? Let's see.
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
8. Arizona Cardinals: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
15. Denver Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
16. Atlanta Falcons: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
24. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
27. Seattle Seahawks: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Alabama
29. Tennessee Titans: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
One thing that hasn't changed during free agency is the likelihood that the Cincinnati Bengals take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the draft. Burrow is considered to be close to a can't-miss prospect—though such a thing doesn't exist—and it's likely that the only way Cincinnati doesn't draft Burrow is if another team trades up for the No. 1 spot.
What has changed is the fact that the Bengals used the franchise tag on standout receiver A.J. Green. This should please Burrow, who spoke out about wanting to play with the seven-time Pro Bowler if he should land in Cincinnati.
"With any rookie quarterback the more help you can get the better. ...If I’m lucky enough to be drafted first overall I’d like to have him on the roster," Burrow said, per Marisa Contipelli of the team's official website.
Burrow doesn't have any choice about where he plays in the NFL, at least for his first contract. However, if he does get drafted by the Bengals, he'll have a receiver he's excited about.
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
The Detroit Lions are in an interesting spot at No. 3. Assuming the Bengals draft Burrow and the Washington Redskins take Chase Young at No. 2, Detroit will likely have opportunities to trade down. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa will be available and should draw interest from competing teams.
"The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, sitting at Nos. 5 and 6, are primed to compete for Tagovailoa if they don't want to settle for the next best option, whether that's Justin Herbert or Jordan Love," Justin Rogers of the Detroit News wrote.
If the Lions don't trade out of the three spot, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah becomes the logical pick. Detroit traded three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving a massive hole in the secondary—one Okudah has the skills to fill.
It's worth noting, though, that the Lions have already given themselves an insurance policy at cornerback for the event that a trade down is too enticing to pass up. The Lions signed former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant shortly before shipping out Slay.
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
As previously mentioned, the Panthers inked Bridgewater to a three-year deal, taking Carolina out of the quarterback market in Round 1. This means that the team is free to trade down if the value is right or to pursue the best player available.
If both the Dolphins and Charges draft quarterbacks, the best player available could be Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. If so, the Panthers will find themselves getting a perfect marriage of talent and fit.
Carolina needs a playmaker at the second level to alleviate the loss of star linebacker Luke Kuechly. While it's a tall order, Simmons has the potential to fill the void. At the very least, his coverage skills should allow him to make an immediate impact.
"He can handle zone or man coverage from a variety of spots on the field, which gives defensive coordinators a chance to disguise blitz packages and exotic post-snap looks," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
After he ran a 4.39-second 40 at 238 pounds in Indianapolis, Carolina might need a little luck to land Simmons at No. 7.
