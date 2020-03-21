NFL Rumors: Latest Trade and 2020 Free-Agency Buzz Heading into Second Wave

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The first week of 2020 free agency is drawing to a close, and many of the NFL's top available players are spoken for. Standouts like Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Todd Gurley have switched teams either via the open market or trade.

Yet there are still plenty of reasons to be excited about Week 2.

While the second wave of free agency isn't quite as exciting as the first, there is talent to be had and there are moves to be made. Here we will dig into some of the latest free-agency buzz.

Jadeveon Clowney

Edge-defender Jadeveon Clowney remains one of the biggest names still on the open market. The former South Carolina star, who has 32 career sacks with the Seattle Seahawks and the Houston Texans, remains unsigned, at least in part because of his contract demands.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Clowney is eying a deal in the $20 million-per-year range, and teams are not willing to pony up.

However, this doesn't mean that Clowney doesn't have suitors. The Seahawks would like to retain him, and the New York Jets are loitering.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Clowney is weighing offers from the Seahawks, Jets and Tennessee Titans.

Part of the holdup is Clowney's health, as he dealt with a sports hernia in 2019. Executing a physical is difficult for teams because of the league's travel restrictions, so it's nearly impossible for anyone other than Seattle to know what sort of shape the three-time Pro Bowler is in.

Because of this, the Seahawks could have the inside track on signing Clowney if they can get him at a team-friendly price.

Everson Griffen

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

While Clowney may be the biggest name among remaining defenders, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been equally impactful. He finished the 2019 season with 41 tackles and 8.0 sacks, and he has 26.5 sacks over the past three years.

Griffen isn't going back to Minnesota, either.

"We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere, and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency," his agent, Brian Murphy, said, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The issue with Griffen is age, as he's 32 and has missed six games over the past two years. He will only be a fit for certain teams, but he is drawing interest.

According to CBS Sports' Patrik Walker, the Dallas Cowboys are interested in signing Griffen. So are the Cleveland Browns, according to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.

In Cleveland, Griffen would likely come in as a replacement for defensive end Olivier Vernon, who is set to carry a cap hit of $15.5 million. However, the Browns can release him without owing any dead money on the deal, per Spotrac.

Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers have a new quarterback in the form of former Louisville star and New Orleans Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater. Originally a Vikings first-round draft pick, Bridgewater went 5-0 as a starter with the Saints in 2019, and now he will be the guy in Carolina.



This means that former starter Cam Newton is looking to revive his career elsewhere. He may have an opportunity to decide where it happens.

The Panthers are working to trade Newton, but they are not having much luck. According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, Newton could be released soon:

There should be at least some interest in the former NFL MVP if he does become an unrestricted free agent. It may come from the Chicago Bears, who have been in contact with Carolina about a trade, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Chicago, though, recently traded for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles. Unless they are looking to hold a three-way competition between Foles, Newton and Mitchell Trubisky, they may be out.