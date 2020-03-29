Report: Geronimo Allison Agrees to Lions Contract After 4 Seasons with Packers

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Geronimo Allison agreed to a one-year deal Sunday with the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He will reportedly earn $910,000 in 2020 with a $137,500 signing bonus, a maximum bonus to go with the veteran minimum.

Allison, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, registering 89 catches as well as 1,045 yards and six touchdowns during his time with the organization. He had his best season in 2019, with a career-high 34 receptions to go along with 287 yards and two touchdowns.

But he fell down the depth chart below Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, making him expendable.

The issue for Allison is that he's pretty firmly a WR4 at this point. He doesn't have the explosiveness or ability to separate that teams prefer from starting wideouts, and he was ineffective playing out of the slot in his time in Green Bay.

He is a solid run-blocker from the receiver position, however, and he's generally good for around 20 catches and 250 receiving yards per season—not great numbers, but benchmarks he's hit in three straight seasons.

The former undrafted free agent is a solid depth piece for Detroit, even if his addition isn't a splashy one. Allison doesn't raise the level of the Lions passing game, but he's a veteran to round out the receiving corps around Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.