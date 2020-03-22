8 Ways Free Agency Has Reshaped the 2020 NFL Draft

1 of 8

Associated Press

It's no surprise that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wanted to reunite with his former Oklahoma teammate CeeDee Lamb. The pair formed a strong tandem in 2018.

Lamb caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Murray threw for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. They were key stars on a team that qualified for the College Football Playoff.

In late February, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury supported the idea of drafting Lamb, per Kyle Odegard of the team's official website.

"He's his biggest proponent; that's for sure," Kingsbury said of Murray and Lamb. "He would take him No. 1, hands down. We like that. We like that Kyler's invested. He thinks very highly of CeeDee, and we do too. He's a great player. We'll see how it all plays out."

The unthinkable happened on the first day of the league's legal tampering period, though. Arizona acquired star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick from the Houston Texans for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

With Hopkins in the fold, the Cardinals have a deep group at wide receiver. Early in the offseason, Larry Fitzgerald announced he'd suit up for another year. Christian Kirk, a 2018 second-rounder, has been a solid No. 2 wideout, logging 111 receptions, 1,299 yards and six touchdowns. Last year, Arizona drafted three players at the position: Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson.

So the Cardinals could look to address a need rather than pair Murray with Lamb again, per Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic.

"The Cardinals have long been linked to wide receivers CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma and Jerry Jeudy of Alabama but might now take an offensive lineman or look for help on the defense with their first selection at No. 8 overall with Hopkins now in the fold," Cluff wrote.

In a strong draft for tackles, the Cardinals should look at Tristan Wirfs and Jedrick Wills Jr. to protect Murray rather than add a luxury to the passing attack.