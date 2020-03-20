Robert Kraft Compares Losing Tom Brady to Buccaneers with Divorce Analogy

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft compared quarterback Tom Brady's departure from the organization to a divorce.

Speaking to NFL Network's Michael Giardi, Kraft explained his perspective on the three-time NFL MVP leaving to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Think about loving your wife, and for whatever reason, there's something—her father or mother—that makes life impossible for you, and you have to move on but you don't want to."

Kraft has not been shy about expressing how much Brady has meant to him over the past 20 years.

After Brady announced he wouldn't be re-signing with the Patriots, Kraft told ESPN's Mike Reiss about the process of hearing the news: "Tommy initiated contact last night and came over. We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son."

Brady officially signed with the Buccaneers on Friday, writing on Instagram he was "excited, humble and hungry."

The Patriots, meanwhile, will attempt to move forward without a player who has been part of their six Super Bowl victories since 2001. Brady set numerous NFL records wearing a New England uniform, including career wins (219).

New England's quarterback stable includes 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler. The team owns the No. 23 pick in this year's NFL draft.