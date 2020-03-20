NHL Draft 2020: Predicting Landing Spots for Top Forwards, Defensemen

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The top of the 2020 NHL draft class is dominated by teenage forwards.

Canadian left winger Alexis Lafreniere is the consensus top prospect, while center Quinton Byfield and left winger Tim Stutzle could follow him off the board at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Defensively, Jamie Drysdale is projected as the top player at his position, but a run on defensemen is not expected in the first 10 picks. That could change in the coming months, though, as plenty of uncertainty faces the draft process because of the coronavirus-related suspension of the NHL season.

If there is not significant movement up draft boards ahead of the event—set to get underway June 26—forwards should hear their names announced early and often.

Predictions For Top Players

Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

Lafreniere has put himself in position to be the No. 1 overall pick whenever the draft occurs.

The 18-year-old, who plays for Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, has created separation from Byfield at the top of draft boards.

Lafreniere's success with Rimouski—and with Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship—has proved to NHL personnel that he can thrive under a decent amount of pressure.

He has put up back-to-back 100-point seasons in the QMJHL, with 105 points last season and 112 in the current campaign. The majority of his production has come in the assist column, as he has 77 handouts to go along with 35 goals this season.

Lafreniere boosted his resume more by producing 10 points over five games for Canada's U-20 squad.

The Detroit Red Wings are the favorites to land the No. 1 selection since there is a 25-point gap between them and the second-worst team in the NHL.

However, the Ottawa Senators might have the best chance to secure Lafreniere's services because they have the second-lowest point total and also own the San Jose Sharks' first-round pick. The Sharks sit at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Lafreniere's skill set should appeal to any team that lands the top selection, and his only competition for that position would be Byfield.

Prediction: No. 1 overall pick.

Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL)

Byfield has experienced success at the club level with Sudbury in the Ontario Hockey League, but he was not as impressive as Lafreniere on the international stage.

The 17-year-old produced just a single point in seven games for the Canada U-20s, which could be used as one of the few knocks against him. He has been a consistent producer for Sudbury, though, as he has 32 goals and 50 assists this season after totaling 61 points last season.

While the statistics do not support Byfield in comparison to Lafreniere, he could hold an advantage because of his position. Five of the last seven No. 1 overall picks have been centers, including Jack Hughes in 2019 and Nico Hischier in 2017, both of whom landed with the New Jersey Devils.

If you go back to 2008, when Steven Stamkos was chosen by the Tampa Bay Lightning, eight centers have gone off the board first.

Byfield could make a push to join that list, which also includes Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews, but Lafreniere's international resume should keep him in front by a small margin.

Prediction: No. 2 overall pick.

Jamie Drysdale, D, OHL

Drysdale likely will not be the third defensemen to land at No. 1 since 2014, but he could be a top-five selection.

He has improved his numbers in his second season with Erie in the OHL. In 49 appearances, the 17-year-old has 47 points and a plus-minus of nine. Last season, Drysdale totaled 40 points over 63 games and finished with a plus-minus of -24.

Where he lands in the first round is dependent on how teams view him in comparison to the top forward prospects.

Stutzle and right winger Lucas Raymond could go off the board after Lafreniere and Byfield, which would leave Drysdale at No. 5. If the lottery goes to chalk, the Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils would appear to be the best fits for Drysdale.

After that, there could be a wait for another defensemen to be chosen, with American Jake Sanderson likely the second-best blueliner.

When NHL.com predicted the draft in January, Drysdale went as high as No. 4 and Sanderson's top landing spot was No. 11.

Prediction: No. 5 overall pick.

Statistics obtained from Elite Prospects.