NFL Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Underrated Players Still Available

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

When the NFL offseason began Wednesday, there was a lot of hype around Tom Brady rumors. And rightfully so. It's always big news when one of the greatest players of all time switches teams this late in his career.

The six-time Super Bowl champion will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, "barring any unforeseen circumstances," per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That move may have overshadowed some of the under-the-radar players who were available on the free-agent market this year.

Not every underrated player who was available has signed with a team. Here's a look at three who are still on the market, along with predictions for where they will be heading for the 2020 season.

Breshad Perriman, WR

At the end of the 2019 season, Breshad Perriman put together a three-game stretch that was easily the best of his career. Over his last three games, the 26-year-old receiver had more than 100 years in each contest and scored four touchdowns over that stretch.

Perriman should appeal to teams looking to add to their receiver depth. The former first-round pick is coming off a season in which he set career highs in receptions (36), yards (645) and touchdowns (six) while never dropping a pass.

ESPN's Jenna Laine doesn't believe the Buccaneers will bring back Perriman, so he's almost certain to be heading to a new team.

One fit for Perriman could be the Las Vegas Raiders, who could use some improved receivers on their offense. It's likely that they will use the No. 12 pick in the draft on a receiver, but Perriman is an affordable veteran option who would provide them with depth. He would also have an opportunity to earn a spot if he can play like he did at the end of last season.

Prediction: Raiders

Carlos Hyde, RB

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Although Carlos Hyde has never broken out to become a star, he's a solid back who can be a strong No. 2 option in a team's backfield.

Last season with the Houston Texans, Hyde rushed for a career-high 1,070 yards and scored six touchdowns while playing all 16 games for only the second time in his six-year career. He is no stranger to having to get acclimated to a new team, as he's also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Hyde turned down an offer from the Texans prior to the start of free agency. Since then, they have acquired running back David Johnson in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, so a return to Houston could be unlikely for the 29-year-old.

With Johnson gone, perhaps Arizona could pursue Hyde to pair with Kenyan Drake in its backfield.

Prediction: Cardinals

Markus Golden, DE

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Prior to the start of free agency, Markus Golden expressed interest in returning to the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. However, that has yet to happen during the first few days of free agency.

After some injury concerns in the past, Golden played all 16 games in his first season with the Giants last year, recording a career-high 72 tackles and 10 sacks. It was a strong showing after he had been limited to 15 games combined over his previous two seasons with the Cardinals.

Golden isn't the best pass-rusher on the market because Jadeveon Clowney has yet to sign with a team. However, he is a more affordable option who could fit in nicely on any team's defense.

Although there may be other franchises with interest, expect the reunion between Golden and the Giants to come to fruition.

Prediction: Giants