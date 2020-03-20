NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jameis Winston, Jadeveon Clowney, More Free Agents

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tom Brady is heading to a new team for the first time in his NFL career. The six-time Super Bowl champion joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, as the team announced via Twitter. Top defensive players such as cornerback Byron Jones (Miami Dolphins) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers) are also signing with new teams.

Yet there's more excitement to come during free agency.

Although the talent pool has thinned since the free-agent period started Wednesday afternoon, there are still skilful players available who don't have teams for the 2020 season and beyond. That should change for most of them soon.

Here's the latest buzz surrounding three of the top free agents still available on the market.

Jameis Winston, QB

It appears Jameis Winston may not be a starting quarterback in 2020. As signal-callers continue to sign elsewhere, Winston remains available, and there aren't many teams remaining that might add a starting quarterback via free agency.

While it's not clear which teams might sign Winston to serve as its backup, it's becoming more apparent which ones wouldn't.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers aren't "expected to sign or trade for a veteran QB" because they have Tyrod Taylor on their roster. It's also possible Los Angeles could use the No. 6 pick in the draft on a quarterback.

The Washington Redskins won't be signing Winston, either, as ESPN's John Keim reported "there is no chance" of an agreement between the two sides. Washington may add a quarterback to back up Dwayne Haskins Jr., but it won't be Winston.

An opportunity should emerge soon for Winston, who led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last season while throwing 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

There's no question that Jadeveon Clowney is one of the best pass-rushers available on the free-agent market this offseason. However, the reason he hasn't signed with a team appears to be financial.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Clowney is looking to make $20 million per season, but no team is willing to pay him that much. That could lead to the 2014 draft's first overall pick signing a shorter deal, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the defensive end may opt to do that and enter free agency again "in a year or two."

Clowney has been a strong pass-rusher in his six-year NFL career, including last season, his first and only one with the Seattle Seahawks. He had 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games for Seattle.

Spotrac projects Clowney's market value at an average annual value of $20 million, right in line with what he's said to be looking for. It will be interesting to see how close to that number he signs for and whether he could have a reunion with the Seahawks.

Melvin Gordon III, RB

Another player who may sign a short-term deal this offseason is Melvin Gordon III, who is a free agent after spending his first five seasons in the league with the Chargers.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that a one-year deal for Gordon is a possibility, although there was "nothing that seems to be on the verge of occurring right now." Garafolo stated that the running back turned down a $10 million-per-season offer from Los Angeles last year.

After holding out at the start of last year, Gordon never got going, as he rushed for 612 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games, averaging only 3.8 yards per carry.

Gordon has the potential to be an effective running back, and perhaps signing a short-term deal and playing well could help him to fare better on the free-agent market further down the line.