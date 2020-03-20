NFL Rumors: Latest on Todd Gurley's Top Suitors, Jadeveon Clowney's Market

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

There may not be an abundance of free agents left on the market, but a few high-profile names are available.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney entered the free-agent market as one of the top defensive players looking for a new deal, but unlike Byron Jones and others, he has not found a home yet.

Running back Todd Gurley was put on the market Thursday after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams.

Gurley has generated interest from a few franchises, but his list of potential suitors could depend on which teams still need to fill a running back void.

Clowney's situation could be a bit more complicated due to the economics involved. He is searching for a large contract, but teams might not be willing to meet his demands.

Latest Rumors

Todd Gurley

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins "showed the most interest" when the Rams tried to deal Gurley prior to his release.

ESPN's Josina Anderson also mentioned the Dolphins and Falcons when discussing Gurley's market.

Miami already made a move at the position by bringing in Jordan Howard on a free-agent deal after he spent 2019 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins entered the offseason with one of the largest needs at the position since they struggled to find consistency in 2019.

Mark Walton's 201 rushing yards were the most by any Miami running back last season. Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin and Kalen Ballage all struggled after Kenyan Drake was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

The addition of Howard allows the Dolphins to have a veteran presence alongside their collection of young backs.

If the Dolphins want to be even more ambitious, Gurley could be a fit to provide more depth.

Atlanta seems like a more logical landing spot than Miami since it has not signed a replacement for Devonta Freeman, who was released before the start of free agency.

At the moment, the Falcons have four running backs on their roster and one who is scheduled to earn over $1 million in 2020.

The problem with pursuing Gurley is price, as the Falcons have minimal salary-cap space remaining, and the 25-year-old is coming off a season in which he earned $5 million in base salary.

Atlanta and Miami have been linked the most with Gurley, but a market could develop further depending on the interest of the other franchises.

Jadeveon Clowney

The market for Clowney could be moving slower than expected due to the potential cost of his free-agent deal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined the situation during a television hit Thursday afternoon:

"This is a market that has moved a little slower than we all thought. The Seahawks want to bring him back. It's really just a matter of how many other teams are going to engage him and see if the Seahawks raise their price a little bit because it's obvious, just by the fact that he hasn't signed yet, that Clowney hasn't seen quite the offers he thought he would see."

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported "Clowney wants about $20 million per year," which is higher than the $17,788,000 franchise tag set for defensive ends, like Yannick Ngakoue of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported the Seahawks offer is "likely more in the $17 million to $19 million range."

Clowney earned $8 million from Seattle in 2019 and $7 million from the Houston Texans, who traded him to the NFC West.

The 27-year-old also made $12,306,000 in his final full season with the Texans, and if his final deal ends up near the rumored demands, he could raise his salary by a few million dollars.

Clowney's final decision could be based off a few factors, including Seattle's willingness to have him back.

If a team steps up to pay over the franchise tag limit set for Ngakoue and others, it might persuade Clowney to go in that direction.

An extra $1-$2 million might be a smart investment for a player who has 71 tackles for loss and 32 sacks in his career.

