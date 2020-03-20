NFL Free Agency 2020: Analyzing Best Contracts to Open FA

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

In the span of a few days, numerous NFL teams have improved by either signing top players via free agency, acquiring them by trade or a combination of the two. And some of those moves may end up being huge turning points for those franchises.

Inevitably, though, some teams will regret a move or two they have made in years to come, as certain players may not perform as well as the franchise expects them to. But for now, teams are optimistic about their new players.

Some moves will help teams get drastically better, however. Here's a look at three of the best signings to take place during the opening days of free agency.

CB Chris Harris Jr. to the Chargers

Chris Harris Jr. was one of the best defensive players on the free-agent market this offseason, so it wasn't a surprise to see multiple teams reported to have interest in the 30-year-old cornerback.

On Wednesday, Harris decided to join a team that already had a strong secondary, agreeing to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Harris' deal is worth $20.5 million over two years. It's the first time he's joining a new team after spending his first nine seasons in the league with the Denver Broncos.

Los Angeles' secondary also features cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Desmond King and safeties Derwin James and Rayshawn Jenkins. Harris gives the Chargers another solid, reliable corner who is sure to help make things challenging for opposing quarterbacks.

Not only did the Chargers add a top cornerback, but they also signed a longtime key player of one of their AFC West rivals. Harris' addition was one of the best moves in the early days of the free-agency period.

DE Dante Fowler to the Falcons

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

This was a move that made a lot of sense for both sides. Dante Fowler will have an opportunity to build off his strong 2019 season, while the Atlanta Falcons brought in the pass-rusher their defense badly needed.

Last year, Atlanta had 28 sacks, which tied for 29th in the NFL. Fowler had 11.5 sacks in 16 games for the Los Angeles Rams last season, nearly doubling his career total. He had 16 sacks over his first three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Rams.

Fowler signed a one-year deal with the Rams prior to last season, which worked out well for him as he hit the market this year. His contract with the Falcons is worth $48 million over three years, according to Anderson.

Set to turn 26 in August, Fowler should become a key part of Atlanta's defense over the next few seasons, with the former first-round draft pick poised to continue being a top pass-rusher.

S Malcolm Jenkins to the Saints

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

Malcolm Jenkins is returning to where he started his NFL career. The 32-year-old defensive back is signing a four-year, $32 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him in the first round in 2009, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

After spending five seasons with New Orleans, Jenkins spent the past six years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played all 16 games in each of those seasons with the Eagles, developing into one of the league's most consistent safeties. And the Saints regretted letting him go.

"Probably one of the bigger mistakes that we've made, and you have to ask yourself how did that happen?," New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said last season, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "Letting him out of the building certainly wasn't a smart decision."

Now, Jenkins will provide a boost to the Saints secondary for the next four seasons, which should prove to be a good arrangement for both sides.