NFL Rumors: XFL's P.J. Walker Drawing Interest from Seahawks, Broncos, Cardinals

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker tore up the XFL in its debut season, and now, the NFL is reportedly calling.

Per Mark Berman of FOX 26 (Houston), the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos have reached out to the Roughnecks about acquiring Walker, a 25-year-old who played college ball at Temple.

The 6'0", 207-pound signal-caller led the Roughnecks to a perfect 5-0 regular-season record, the best in the league by two games. The XFL's season ended midway through due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Before then, Walker dominated to the tune of a league-leading 15 touchdown passes and 1,338 yards through the air. The Roughnecks' 21 touchdowns were three more than any other team and nine more than anyone else other than the Los Angeles Wildcats.

As for Walker's potential NFL future, the 'Hawks, Cardinals and Broncos all have starters entrenched at quarterback in Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Drew Lock, respectively. However, a spot could be open for Walker to be a backup on any of those teams.

It also helps that the mobile Walker adds a little bit of rushing upside. He had 99 rushing yards (long of 28) and one score on the ground in the XFL.

Walker was on and off the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad from 2017-2019 before finding a home with the Roughnecks. After shining in a five-game sample, he has a much better chance of finding a stable NFL home.