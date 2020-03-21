Every NFL Division's Biggest Winner Through Early 2020 Free Agency

0 of 8

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

NFL teams build rosters to beat the best squad in the division or maintain the top spot with the ultimate goal of a Super Bowl title.

Intradivision competition is the initial measuring stick for a team's improvements. As quarterback Tom Brady leaves New England for Tampa Bay, the Buffalo Bills are probably sizing up the club that has won 11 consecutive AFC East titles.

Beyond division competition, front offices must address roster needs. Instead of going into April with glaring holes, general managers can fill voids with proven talent, taking pressure off hit-or-miss draft choices.

Last year, the Green Bay Packers infused their defense with veteran acquisitions that paid dividends. Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Adrian Amos balanced the roster and helped stifle division opponents, holding all of them to 22 points or fewer in going 6-0 in the NFC North.

While breaking down signings and trades that happened early in free agency, we'll crown a winner in each division with an emphasis on the quality of acquisitions, how players fit team needs and the overall effect on the club's 2020 season outlook.