Peter King: Tom Brady's Agent Couldn't Get More Than 2 Teams Interested in QB

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Before he agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady had been connected to teams all across the NFL. From Indianapolis to Las Vegas and even San Francisco, it appeared there was no shortage of suitors for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Or maybe not.

Speaking to WEEI's Dale & Keefe show on Thursday, NBC Sports' Peter King clarified that Brady's agent, Don Yee, had been trying—and failing—to drum up more interest in his client:

“I think Don Yee, being the good agent that he is, tried to get other teams interested, and couldn't. Maybe some other teams did get interested at some point, but I know that all the usual suspects, they called and they tried to get interest in Tom. Maybe some of them did and talked to them. Apparently Tennessee was interested all along in keeping Ryan Tannehill. Indianapolis all along seemed not to be interested in Brady, and some of the other ones, I think we talked about it awhile ago -- Jon Gruden at the scouting combine basically made it pretty clear (the Raiders) would not be chasing Brady and they would not be inflating the bid for Brady.

"I think some of this had to do with, and let me put it to you this way, somebody with a team that I called about two weeks ago and just asked, ‘Are you guys interested or not interested?' This guy said, ‘Some people in our building are interested, the problem is others are trying to talk them out of it because a year from now we might be in a really difficult situation at quarterback because we took a one or two-year shot at Tom Brady.' I think that really made it difficult. That really kind of made it more difficult than you would think."

According to King, Brady's decision came down to the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay once things came to a halt in New England.

Part of that isn't surprising. Brady is, after all, 42 years old and nearing the end of his career. Most teams that are able to win now who could also afford him have their quarterback roles solidified. The clubs who are retooling didn't want to sign a QB who could retire in a few years.

That apparently left only two options for Brady, which was still enough to secure him a reported $30 million deal.

In the end, Brady gets his fresh start and the Bucs attempt to win now. Whether more is revealed about Brady's market remains to be seen.

"You would think if Tom Brady is on the market people are all going to be lined up making their pitches," King said. "We'll see. Don Yee hasn't told his story yet and I don't know that he will. I am a little surprised that at least as of now it came down to two teams."