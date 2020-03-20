Todd Gurley Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Falcons After Rams Release

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Todd Gurley has a new home with the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta announced the signing Friday. The former Los Angeles Rams running back reportedly agreed to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Gurley, 25, has arguably been the NFL's best running back in his first five seasons in the NFL, exceeding 1,000 rushing yards three times, at least 10 rushing touchdowns four times and 500 or more receptions twice. He's a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro selection, was the 2015 Offensive Rookie of the Year and the 2017 Offensive Player of the Year.

He was particularly dominant in the 2017-18 seasons in Sean McVay's offense, combining to rush for 2,556 yards and 30 touchdowns while adding 123 receptions for 1,368 yards and another 10 scores. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension with the team in July 2018.

But issues cropped up in the 2018 postseason, with Gurley barely featuring in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl due to a left knee injury. It was reported in the 2019 offseason that Gurley had arthritis in the knee, which was later confirmed by his trainer, Travelle Gaines.

That injury appeared to slow him in the 2019 season as well, when he rushed just 223 times for 857 yards (both career lows) and 10 scores. His 21 receptions and 207 receiving yards were also his lowest marks since his rookie season, while his two receiving touchdowns were his worst mark since 2016.

Given that decline and his injury concerns the Rams chose to cut ties, gaining some financial relief in the process:

The question remains whether Gurley's disappointing 2019 season was an anomaly due to lingering knee issues, or whether it's a long-term concern and his best football is behind him. Atlanta is betting on the former.

The Falcons will be scary if Gurley regains his previous form, pairing on offense with Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley to give the team a dynamic attack. He'll also be an upgrade at running back, with Devonta Freeman released this offseason and Brian Hill and Ito Smith atop the depth chart before Gurley's addition.

And it will be a return to Georgia for Gurley, who played his college ball for the Georgia Bulldogs. All in all, a nice addition for an Atlanta team that should be a handful for opposing defenses to deal with if Gurley is back to 100 percent.