Todd Gurley Rumors: RB Prefers to Join Falcons, Dolphins After Rams Release

Todd Gurley has hit the open market and the running back reportedly has recently preferred to land with the Atlanta Falcons or Miami Dolphins, per Josina Anderson of ESPN.

The Los Angeles Rams released Gurley Thursday after spending "weeks" trying to trade him, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move saved the team $10.5 million in guaranteed salary in 2020.

As Anderson noted, the market could now open up for the running back after becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins have already filled their running back void by signing Jordan Howard on a two-year, $10 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but Gurley would still represent an upgrade at the position when he's at his best.

The two-time first-team All-Pro running back led the NFL in touchdowns in 2017 and 2018, totaling 54 scores over the last three years combined. Even in a down season, Gurley still had 1,064 yards from scrimmage in 2019.

Howard saw a diminishing role down the stretch for the Philadelphia Eagles last year and ended with just 525 rushing yards in 10 games.

The Falcons have an even bigger need at the position after releasing Devonta Freeman with three years remaining on his contract.

Signing Gurley could be a perfect fit as the squad tries to improve upon its 7-9 season:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also an interesting option for the running back after the team reportedly agreed to a deal with Tom Brady. However, his health questions make it no slam dunk:

Considering Gurley's resume and his relative youth at 25 years old, there could be a lot of interest following his release.