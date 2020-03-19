NFL Free Agency 2020 Rumors Tracker: Is a Gurley Trade Coming?March 19, 2020
Technically, Thursday is the first full day of NFL free agency. But because so many deals were consummated during the two-day legal tampering period, the heart of the process is already essentially over.
Still, plenty of difference-making players remain on the open market, and it's safe to assume several more trades will go down as we approach the next wave of free agency.
We're here to track rumors as they emerge.
Rams Are Reportedly Having Todd Gurley Trade Talks
Trade rumors have swirled regarding Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II all offseason. On Tuesday, Cecil Lammey of 1043TheFan.com specifically linked the three-time Pro Bowler to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Meanwhile, Pro Football Talk tweeted Thursday morning that "the Rams are currently in discussions regarding a possible [Gurley] trade."
Trading Gurley would save the Rams nearly $4.7 million in salary-cap space, while Gurley's new team would have long-term flexibility because he has limited guarantees remaining on his lucrative contract. But it would still be risky since the 25-year-old hasn't been the same ever since he suffered a knee injury late in the 2018 campaign.
Where might he land? Tampa Bay makes sense, as he could team up with the young Ronald Jones II in a stacked offense that wouldn't have to solely rely on him. The Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals also make sense as possible landing spots.
'An Unexpected High Number of Players' Want to Join Brady in Tampa
Although new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't in his prime anymore, a lot of NFL players still want to team up with the most decorated signal-caller in league history.
"Since word surfaced that Tom Brady is expected to land in Tampa," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday morning, "an unexpected high number of players have reached out to the Buccaneers to let them know they want to join the former Patriots' QB there, per league sources."
According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, teams interested in Brady "were [under the impression] that he wanted controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown to join him in 2020. The Bucs are already stacked at wide receiver with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but they could use help at offensive tackle, running back and in the secondary.
Luckily, they still have plenty of salary-cap space, according to Spotrac.
We'll have to see whether the expected Brady signing generates a boon beyond the presence of No. 12 himself.
Don't Expect Jameis to Land in Washington
The quarterback carousel is beginning to slow down. The proverbial game of musical chairs has few open seats remaining. And the one belonging to the Washington Redskins likely won't become available to 2019 passing-yardage leader Jameis Winston.
ESPN.com's John Keim tweeted Thursday morning that "there is no chance" the Redskins will sign Winston.
However, that doesn't necessarily mean 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is safe. NFL Network's Michael Silver reported late last month that under new head coach Ron Rivera, there's "a very real possibility" that the team will select a quarterback with the No. 2 overall selection in next month's draft.
Still, don't expect a Haskins-Winston battle this summer in D.C.
Brandin Cooks Also Available?
Todd Gurley might not be the only key Los Angeles Rams offensive weapon on the trading block.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that the team has "also made Brandin Cooks available in a trade as they attempt to trim salary and restock their draft picks."
But what will Cooks' market look like? The Rams aren't exactly selling high. The 26-year-old is coming off the worst statistical season of his six-year career, and a pre-June 1 trade would cost the team even more than it would to keep him, according to Over the Cap.
Some team might be willing to absorb some or all of Cooks' $16.8 million 2020 cap hit, but Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders and Breshad Perriman remain available in free agency, and this year's draft is loaded with intriguing wide receiver prospects.