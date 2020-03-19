NFL Draft 2020: Examining Recent Mocks and Updated Odds

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Nobody can accurately predict how the 2020 NFL draft will unfold. That's the case every year with one of football's most exciting off-field events.

While LSU quarterback Joe Burrow should get selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 1 pick, the rest of the draft could go many different ways. And some teams with top picks may not even be the ones selecting, as they could opt to trade it to another team.

Here are some draft-related odds, followed by a look at some recent mock predictions for the early picks of this year's draft.

NFL Draft Odds

No. 1 Pick

Joe Burrow -2,500 (bet $2,500 to win $100)

Chase Young +1,700 (bet $100 to win $1,700)

Tua Tagovailoa +2,000

Justin Herbert +4,000

Tua Tagovailoa's Draft Position

Under 3.5 (-166)

Over 3.5 (+120)

Quarterbacks Drafted in 1st Round

Under 4.5 (-550)

Over 4.5 (+370)

Odds via Oddschecker.

Latest Mock Drafts

While there have been rumors of the Redskins wanting to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 2 pick, many mock drafts don't see that happening.

Tom Fornelli and Chris Trapasso, both of CBS Sports, and Draft Wire's Luke Easterling all have Washington choosing Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the selection. That was the popular prediction before the Tagovailoa rumors emerged at the NFL Scouting Combine, and most mocks don't see them coming to fruition.

Of course, things could change by the time the draft arrives. But for now, the popular prediction is that the Redskins will add a defensive difference-maker, rather than bring in Tagovailoa to compete with Dwayne Haskins Jr., who they selected in the first round of last year's draft.

All three of these mock drafts have similar picks early, including where the top quarterbacks will land. Fornelli, Trapasso and Easterling are each projecting Tagovailoa to go to the Dolphins at the No. 5 pick.

It's a selection that makes sense and has been heavily predicted since the end of last season. Miami appears ready to draft a franchise quarterback after Josh Rosen struggled last year.

The Chargers will also likely be in the market for a quarterback, as veteran Tyrod Taylor is currently their projected starter for the 2020 season. While that could still be the case, they'll likely want someone who could take over the job in the future.

Fornelli, Trapasso and Easterling all have Los Angeles drafting Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, although Fornelli has it trading up from the No. 6 pick to the No. 4 selection to do so. That's an interesting projection, because Tagovailoa would still be on the board if the Chargers opted to do it that the way.

But perhaps Los Angeles will be high on Herbert and won't want to risk Miami drafting him over Tagovailoa, which is a possibility for how that scenario could unfold.

One interesting difference in these three mock drafts is who the writers are predicting will be selected at No. 13. The Colts used to own that selection, but they traded the pick to the 49ers in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. San Francisco could go various ways with the selection, as evidenced by the mocks.

Trapasso and Easterling think the 49ers will select a wide receiver to give quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a new offensive weapon. Trapasso has them taking Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, while Easterling is projecting them to take Alabama's Henry Ruggs III.

Fornelli is predicting San Francisco to draft Buckner's replacement in the shape of Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

The 49ers are already a talented team that won the NFC championship last season, so adding one of the draft's top players has the potential to make them even better for years to come.