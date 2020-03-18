Tom Brady Rumors: 'No Problems Foreseen' as QB, Bucs Try to Finalize Contract

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady isn't officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just yet.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFC South team and the future Hall of Fame quarterback are "still trying to finalize contract language as of Wednesday night and those discussions will go into Thursday."

However, Schefter noted there are "no problems foreseen" as the discussions continue.

This update comes after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday the two sides had an agreement in principle that would pay Brady approximately $30 million per year.

That is a head-turning amount of money for a quarterback who turns 43 years old in August, but Brady is arguably the best signal-caller in NFL history. His sparkling resume includes six Super Bowl championships, three league MVPs, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections.

While his 24 touchdown passes last season tied for his lowest mark since 2003 (not counting 2008 when he appeared in a single game), he will have one of the best one-two receiving punches in the league with Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both tallied more than 1,100 receiving yards last season and will now have the chance to work with the defining quarterback of his generation.

The Buccaneers haven't been to the postseason since the 2007 campaign, but that figures to change if the receivers continue producing at a high level and Brady resembles the dominant force he was in his prime. He is just one full season removed from a Super Bowl title in 2018, after all.

He first has to finalize contract terms with his new team before any playoff plans begin.