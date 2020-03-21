2020 NFL Free Agency: Who's on Notice After Early Signings?

1 of 9

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

There wasn't a player in all of the National Football League who experienced a louder wake-up call this week than Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears' acquisition of veteran quarterback Nick Foles in a trade Wednesday sent a clear and unmistakable message to the fourth-year pro.

If Trubisky wants to be Chicago's starter in 2020, he's going to have to earn the job—and even if he does beat out Foles, the leash he's on isn't going to be especially long.

In the opinion of Bleacher Report's Mike Tanier, it's that last option (a carousel at quarterback this year for the Bears) that is most likely.

And that's not a good thing.

"Trubisky vs. Foles is the worst kind of quarterback competition: fast-fading former prospect against overpriced journeyman. The Bears are throwing time, money and resources at two players, hoping one of them turns his career around. The most likely result will be a season of flip-flopping, Foles fumbles, Trubisky blunders and another missed opportunity to make a Super Bowl run while the defense still has a few championship-caliber pieces."

As Jeff Arnold wrote for Forbes, as recently as February's scouting combine, Bears GM Ryan Pace voiced his belief in Trubisky as the team's quarterback of the future.

"We believe in Mitch," Pace said. "Mitch knows he needs to be better. We need to be better around him. That's our goal."

Bringing in another quarterback who is owed $21 million in guaranteed money tells a much different story.

And actions, as they say, speak louder than words.