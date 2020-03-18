Delanie Walker Rumors: Packers, Colts, Redskins Interested in Ex-Titans TE

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker reportedly is generating interest from the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Redskins as an unrestricted free agent. 

ESPN's John Keim reported the update Wednesday.

Walker was released by the Titans last week after seven years with the organization.

The 35-year-old California native was one of the league's most productive tight ends across his first five years with Tennessee. He recorded 356 receptions (most in the NFL among TEs), 4,156 receiving yards (third) and 26 receiving touchdowns (fifth) from 2013 through 2017, per Pro Football Reference.

He's been limited to just eight appearances since the start of 2018 because of ankle injuries, though.

"This is not the end for me," Walker told reporters in December. "This is a setback. And if anyone knows the type injury I had, it ain't easy to come back and play at a high level like I do. I just want to get it fixed and be ready for next year."

He spent the first seven years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, though he operated in a limited role with a high of 29 catches during his Niners tenure.

Video Play Button

All three of the Packers, Colts and Redskins figure to sign or draft an upgrade at tight end in the offseason.

From individual production standpoint, Washington would likely represent the best fit because the team doesn't feature a proven No. 1 pass-catching target.

However, both the Packers and Colts figure to provide Walker with a better chance to make the playoffs and potentially contend for a championship during the latter stages of his career.

