NFL Mock Draft 2020: Complete 1st-Round Predictions for Most Hyped Prospects

The dawn of free agency has officially started the NFL offseason, and the landscape of the league heading into the draft has already shifted drastically.

A lot of the guesswork has been taken out of what teams will do to fill holes on their roster. For instance, the Indianapolis Colts were once considered a team to take a quarterback in the first round but aren't likely to now.

They dealt the No. 13 pick to the San Francisco 49ers in return for DeForest Buckner, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As teams fill their needs, it becomes a little clearer where they may be leaning as an organization. With plenty of big-money contracts being passed out over the last few days, rosters are starting to take shape.

Here's a look at all 32 picks and what teams might do with them, along with a closer look at some of the most hyped prospects who may be affected by free agency.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

24. New Orleans Saints: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

31. San Francisco 49ers: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Becton Becomes Personal Protector of Daniel Jones

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Previous mock drafts had Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants at No. 4. The do-it-all linebacker is the kind of versatile defensive weapon who will be a Day 1 impact player wherever the team that drafts him lines him up.

However, the Giants have failed to address what might be their most pressing need: the ability to protect Daniel Jones. Dave Gettleman and Co. have invested heavily in the defense in free agency. They tagged Leonard Williams, re-signed David Mayo, agreed to terms with linebacker Blake Martinez, cornerback James Bradberry and edge-defender Kyler Fackrell.

There are two ways to interpreting that as the Giants move toward the draft. Either they are all-in on building an elite defense and Simmons could still be the pick, or they are upgrading the defense as much as possible through free agency because they are planning on taking a tackle.

Mekhi Becton is just one of the top tackles in a class laden with talent at the position. Gettleman should like his dominant run-blocking, imposing physicality and athleticism.

Simmons is a franchise cornerstone on defense so it would be understandable if they still take him. However, after missing out on Jack Conklin and other tackles who could have helped protect Jones, they'll need to turn to the draft to build the O-line.

Quarterback Could be in For a Fall

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Quarterback is obviously one of the most-hyped positions coming into this draft, but predicting how many will actually go in the top 10 is difficult.

This year's crop seems destined to have at least three. Joe Burrow will go No. 1. Tua Tagovailoa appears set to join him in the top 10, and there is some debate between Utah State's Jordan Love and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Herbert is the bigger, more athletic quarterback, but his style is a bit more straight-laced. Love has more of a gunslinger attitude to his game and all the excitement that comes with it. He also brings the turnovers that come with it. He threw 17 picks this season.

Of the two Herbert is more Philip Rivers, who the team just moved on, while Love is more Patrick Mahomes. Even if that's just in style and not actual talent, the Chargers could surprise people given they see what the Kansas City star does twice a year in the AFC West.

Regardless of which quarterback the Chargers take at six, the last one left of the top four could be in for a precipitous drop. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller posited the same theory:

There could be some trade-ups that alter the theory, but it gets hard to find clear-cut teams looking for a first-round pick after the Chargers. Take away teams who have just signed a starting-level quarterback and those with relatively new rookies, and there's not a lot of teams that jump out.

Even in this mock, the team Herbert goes to is a bit of a long shot. The Raiders have Derek Carr on the roster and just signed Marcus Mariota, per Rapoport. However, they don't seem sold on Carr and Mariota's deal shouldn't be for starter money.

The Raiders could look a lot like the Seahawks when they drafted Russell Wilson and ultimately had competition at quarterback that included an incumbent, a rookie and a free-agent signing (Matt Flynn).

If Las Vegas doesn't bite and no team moves up, the fall for Love or Herbert could be even greater.

Niners in Position for DeForest Buckner Replacement

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Not only did the Niners take one of the potential quarterback-needy teams out of the first round when they traded with the Colts, but they also put themselves in position to have even more influence over the draft.

With two first-round picks, they have a lot of influence on the opening round. Since they don't have a pick in the second, third or fourth rounds, it seems likely they will be trading back from one of those spots.

However, the 13th pick they acquired from the Colts could be a great opportunity to keep their defensive front as one of the best in the league. With Arik Armstead back in the fold, the team still has a ferocious front, but adding Javon Kinlaw would continue to give them a disruptor on the interior.

Buckner should go on to play at a high level in Indianapolis. Replacing him with another high-potential defensive tackle who will be on a rookie deal for the next four years would make the front office look good.

Of course, this could also be a trade-up spot for any team worried about securing that fourth first-round quarterback who would give Kyle Shanahan's team some real leverage in negotiations.