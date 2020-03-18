Melvin Gordon Rumors: Latest Buzz on Running Back's Free-Agent Destination

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The free-agent market for Melvin Gordon is not as big as it was when the NFL's legal tampering window began Monday.

The Miami Dolphins opted to sign running back Jordan Howard Tuesday for two years and $10 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe previously reported Gordon "would have some interest in the Dolphins at the right price."

The Atlanta Falcons could fall in the same category as the Dolphins, even though they released Devonta Freeman.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Jouirnal Constitution, Gordon's agent "has not heard from the Falcons."

The 26-year-old could remain in the AFC West if he wants to leave the Los Angeles Chargers, as Mike Klis of 9News.com in Denver reported the Broncos "are interested" in his services.

Denver might be one of the few places that makes sense for Gordon, along with Tampa Bay and a few others, as ESPN's Mike Clay pointed out.

No official interest between the Buccaneers and Gordon has been reported, but they could use some backfield support alongside Ronald Jones II.

If Tampa Bay went after Gordon, it could have an offense featuring Tom Brady at quarterback, Gordon and Jones in the backfield and Chris Godwin and Mike Evans at wide receiver.

The Buccaneers are currently not spending much on running backs since Jones is scheduled to make $1.1 million in 2020.

If they are happy with Jones' production and feel comfortable with finding a cheaper back in free agency, or in the 2020 NFL draft, the Buccaneers do not have to go after Gordon, who had a base salary of $4.6 million in 2019.

Denver might make the most sense for Gordon, as the Broncos attempt to build around second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

A two-back system with Gordon and Philip Lindsay could reap rewards in both facets of the offense since both are decent pass catchers.

In 2019, Lindsay had 35 receptions for 196 yards to go along with his 1,011 rushing yards.

Gordon has hauled in 40 passes in four consecutive campaigns and has at least eight rushing scores in each of the last four seasons.

If Denver acquires Gordon, it would steal a contributor away from an AFC West rival and give itself an upgrade over Royce Freeman.

Freeman earned 752 total yards last season, but his production on the ground and through the air does not match what Gordon is capable of.

A potential offensive unit with Lindsay, Gordon, Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant supporting Lock could boost Denver into second-place in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

But if the price is not right for Gordon, the two sides may not be willing to negotiate a contract.

After all, teams could be hesitant to give Gordon a good chunk of money over an extended time because he is 26 and running backs do not have a long shelf life.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

Contract information obtained from Spotrac.