NFL Free Agents 2020: Top Rumors and Updated Predictions

The 2020 edition of NFL free agency hasn't even officially started but things are already off to a wild start.

Perhaps the biggest news to come out of the "legal tampering" period is the fact that quarterback Tom Brady is not returning to the New England Patriots. He announced his departure via social media and will likely make his next move official on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 42-year-old is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

In Tampa, Brady will have the chance to play with premier pass-catchers Mike Evan and Chris Godwin. He'll also get to try his hand in the NFC for the first time in his career—and fans will be treated to two Brady-Drew Brees matchups per season.

Expect the Buccaneers to be a legitimate playoff contender now that the veteran is in the fold. Don't, however, expect them to be finished adding pieces in free agency.

Melvin Gordon

The Buccaneers are one of three teams still in the running for the services of Melvin Gordon III, according to NFL Media's Michael Fabiano:

According to Fabiano, the Atlanta Falcons—who recently released running back Devonta Freeman—and the Miami Dolphins are also in the mix.

If Gordon is primarily interested in maximizing his salary, the Falcons will be down the list. With early moves pending, Atlanta has just over $2 million in effective cap space, according to Over The Cap. The Buccaneers and Dolphins both rank in the top three in terms of cap space.

With that considered, it's hard to think that the 26-year-old wouldn't love the chance to join Brady and the Buccaneers' talented receiving corps. If Tampa truly is interested in signing him, it should have a great shot at doing so.

Prediction: Buccaneers sign Gordon.

Todd Gurley



Gordon may not be the only notable running back on the move this week. There's a chance that Los Angeles Rams standout Todd Gurley gets traded. At least, his name has come up in trade talks, according to NFL Media's Michael Silver.

Interestingly, the Buccaneers could be one of the teams interested in dealing for the three-time Pro Bowler.

According to Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan in Denver, Gurley landing in Tampa isn't out of the question:

While the Buccaneers do have the cap space to absorb the 25-year-old's contract, it doesn't necessarily make sense to do so.

Gurley is under contract through 2023 and set to carry a cap hit of $17.25 million this season. Taking on that deal and surrendering assets in a trade could hurt Tampa's chances of building a contender in 2020.

With Brady under center, the Buccaneers now have a limited window. Gurley appeared to be on the decline in 2019, and surrendering valuable draft capital to obtain him could be counterproductive.

Prediction: The Buccaneers do not trade for Gurley

Jadeveon Clowney

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is arguably the top pass-rusher still available on the open market—especially with players like Yannick Ngakoue and Shaquil Barrett receiving the franchise tag.

Yet, Clowney still does not have a landing spot.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks are still interested in retaining the three-time Pro Bowler. Financially, though, that could prove difficult.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Clowney is looking or something in the $20 million-per-year range.

According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, the New York Jets have some interest in the 27-year-old.

Given the fact that they are armed with nearly $40 million in effective cap space, it's far more likely that a team like the Jets lands Clowney in free agency.

Prediction: Seattle fails to retain Clowney.