Report: NFL Recommends Transactions Have Contingencies Due to Coronavirus

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Amid the continued spread of the coronavirus, the NFL reportedly sent a memo to teams recommending adding contingency language to trade agreements should a player be unable to take and pass a physical as a result of "special rules regarding COVID-19."

The report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero notes that teams can't officially announce a player has agreed to a contract pending a physical. That may mean a slow down of breaking news from teams themselves as they continue to navigate the NFL's current landscape.

The league has currently restricted players from visiting club facilities through March 31.

Additionally, Pelissero reports the league notified front offices it is working to finalize procedures for XFL players to sign with NFL teams, ending the prohibition on discussing employment with players still under contract in the XFL.

The XFL announced it was canceling the remainder of its inaugural season because of COVID-19, which now has 184,976 confirmed cases worldwide with 7,529 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. There are currently 3,536 cases in the United States. XFL players were advised on March 12 that they can immediately sign with NFL clubs. Now the NFL is working on clearing the red tape on its side.

As far as fans holding their breath waiting for official graphics and announcements of players signing or being acquired, there may be a decent amount of time before those can get sent out.

Already the league has seen a few blockbuster trades reported in the last 48 hours. Stefon Diggs is heading from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills. DeAndre Hopkins got sent to the Arizona Cardinals from the Houston Texans.

Additionally, offseason team activities have been postponed indefinitely. The league's mandate on restricting players from team facilities does not affect those who are currently receiving medical treatment from their clubs.

While the new memo from the league doesn't necessarily put those deals in jeopardy, it will slow down the rate at which they become official—which could affect everything from marketing to ticket sales to player development.

The NFL has not determined whether it will expand the restrictions on team facilities after March 31. The current guidelines from the White House suggest avoiding all events or congregating in groups of 10 or more for the next two weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also recommending avoiding groups of 50 or more for the next eight weeks.