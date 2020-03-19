Ranking the Best Bargain Deals of Early 2020 NFL Free Agency

0 of 7

Free agency is an intricate process, especially in the NFL. Different positions generate different levels of interest and monetary values, and concerns over cap space or draft picks can result in huge trades or roster moves, as we saw Monday.

But for every scrutinized move and every contract considered an "overpay," other teams are able to pull off bargain deals. Wherever there is an Albert Haynesworth or Donovan McNabb (sorry, Washington Redskins fans), there is also a Kurt Warner or Rodney Harrison.

Naturally, every player wants to justify a new deal. But some players seem more likely to outperform their contracts than others.

The following is a list of players who might indeed provide more value to their respective teams than they initially bargained for. It's based on the guaranteed money awarded in each contract, as well as a combination of past production and overall team fit. There will also be some exploration of the market for players at similar positions.