Ranking the Best Bargain Deals of Early 2020 NFL Free Agency
Free agency is an intricate process, especially in the NFL. Different positions generate different levels of interest and monetary values, and concerns over cap space or draft picks can result in huge trades or roster moves, as we saw Monday.
But for every scrutinized move and every contract considered an "overpay," other teams are able to pull off bargain deals. Wherever there is an Albert Haynesworth or Donovan McNabb (sorry, Washington Redskins fans), there is also a Kurt Warner or Rodney Harrison.
Naturally, every player wants to justify a new deal. But some players seem more likely to outperform their contracts than others.
The following is a list of players who might indeed provide more value to their respective teams than they initially bargained for. It's based on the guaranteed money awarded in each contract, as well as a combination of past production and overall team fit. There will also be some exploration of the market for players at similar positions.
7. Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears were mostly silent in Day 1 of the legal tampering period, though they did agree to a two-year deal with tight end Jimmy Graham, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Tuesday was a different story.
As reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Monsters of the Midway are signing Robert Quinn to a five-year, $70 million dollar contract that includes $30 million guaranteed. Chicago cut 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd in the process, but this is still a big winning move that should make a scary defense that much more impressive.
Quinn led the Dallas Cowboys with 11.5 sacks this past season, and he also forced a pair of fumbles while tallying 22 quarterback hits. It marked a return to form for the All-Pro edge-rusher who had played for three different teams in three seasons.
Quinn will be 30 in May, and this seems like quite a hefty price tag for someone his age. However, the move gives the Bears another elite pass-rushing threat alongside Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks. While Floyd showed occasional flashes of brilliance, he managed just 3.0 sacks last season.
Quinn should give opposing offensive lines more to think about, and we have seen how dangerous it can be to have a pair of elite edge-rushers. Just look at the 2019 San Francisco 49ers. Plus, Quinn was always likely to get paid after the contracts given to the likes of DeForest Buckner ($21 million annually) and Arik Armstead (five years, $85 million).
6. Bryan Bulaga, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have been quite busy adding to their offensive line, which makes sense since that group ranked 29th in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.
They traded Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner. Then, to address the hole at tackle left by Okung's departure, they agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with former Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
That seems like a big bargain for the Bolts, especially considering the contracts agreed to by Jack Conklin (three years, $42 million) and Ereck Flowers (three years, $30 million).
Bulaga was the 15th-highest-graded offensive tackle in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. That is a massive improvement over Sam Tevi, who ranked 61st.
The soon-to-be 31-year-old has been a consistent presence on Green Bay's line since the Packers drafted him in 2010. Flowers got the exact same contract as Bulaga, but the later has been playing longer and more consistently.
Given the apparent growth in the market for offensive linemen, this was a steal for the Chargers.
5. Michael Brockers, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens and Michael Brockers came to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal early on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, in order to solidify the front four and give them an instant upgrade over Michael Pierce and Brandon Williams.
Brockers had 3.0 sacks and 63 combined tackles last season. He also posted the fifth-highest run-stopping percentage among defensive linemen and improved his rush-defense grade by over 14 points from 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.
What makes this deal especially sweet is that the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to sign D.J. Reader on a four-year, $53 million dollar deal, per Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Reader is certainly a talented player, and he will only be 26 in July. Still, the Ravens nabbing Brockers (29) for three years at a $10 million average annual value feels like a bit of a steal next to Reader's contract.
The Ravens are already coming off a season in which they had the best record in the NFL. However, they were slightly subpar against the run, ranking 19th in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA), per Football Outsiders.
This is a spectacular move that should make an already great Ravens team that much better, and it also gives them some insurance in case they are forced to deal Matt Judon.
4. Jordan Howard, Miami Dolphins
Jordan Howard seemed destined to be one of the better running backs in the league during his first two seasons with the Chicago Bears. He rushed for over 2,400 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry.
But Howard struggled to anchor Chicago's ground game in 2018 behind an offensive line that proved injury-prone and inexperienced. Just before the Bears drafted David Montgomery, they flipped Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2020 sixth-round draft pick.
Howard might not have been the starter, but he was impressive when he got his chances. The former Indiana Hoosier averaged 4.4 yards per carry and scored seven total touchdowns in just 10 weeks of action before suffering a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the rest of the year.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins agreed to sign Howard on a two-year, $10 million deal in a move that not only fits their dwindling cap space but also gives them a vastly more productive ball-carrier in the backfield.
Miami went through a running back carousel that included Kenyan Drake (before he was traded to Arizona), Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird and Mark Walton, none of whom averaged more than 3.8 yards per carry. In fact, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was the team's leading rusher. Not to mention, Walton was actually cut in November after being arrested for aggravated battery.
If nothing else, Howard provides a much greater sense of stability. He is not a huge threat in the passing game, and he might experience frustration running behind an offensive line that was the worst run-blocking group in football last year, per Pro Football Focus. However, the Dolphins figure to address the trenches during the draft, and Howard is a considerable upgrade at a relatively affordable cost.
3. Nick Kwiatkoski, Las Vegas Raiders
Nick Kwiatkoski became available after the Chicago Bears re-signed defensive captain Danny Trevathan to a three-year deal, and the Las Vegas Raiders did not hesitate to pounce.
The Raiders' linebacker group was shallow after they cut Tahir Whitehead and elected not to bring back Vontaze Burfict, but they took strides to rebuild it when they offered Kwiatkoski a three-year, $21 million deal, per ESPN's Field Yates.
The New York Giants signed veteran backer Blake Martinez to a three-year, $30 million deal, but the Raiders get Kwiatkoski for $3 million less in annual average. This is a deal that should consistently look better over time, as Kwiatkoski will have the opportunity to be more productive right from the jump
Kwiatkoski started in the injured Trevathan's place in eight of 16 games last year, racking up 3.0 sacks, 76 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss and an interception.
The 26-year-old should immediately get the chance to start for a Raiders defense that desperately needed versatile playmakers. Plus, he is likely to produce at a higher level given more consistent opportunities to play.
Kwiatkoski could also be that much more effective playing alongside another new Raider signee. More on that shortly.
2. Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots might not be re-signing longtime signal-caller and franchise icon Tom Brady, but they are getting another key player back on defense, the unit that carried them throughout the 2019 season.
McCourty agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract with the Patriots, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, returning to New England for what will be his 11th season.
The 32-year-old had one of his best years in 2019 with five interceptions and seven pass deflections in addition to a pair of forced fumbles. He was less of a run-stopper and more of a ball hawk for a Pats team that led the NFL in takeaways.
Even though McCourty will be 33 in August, the Pats could ill afford to lose a playmaker like him in the defensive secondary, especially knowing Kyle Van Noy (four years, $51 million) was going to command a larger guaranteed salary in free agency.
Not only was this a commitment to McCourty, but it was also a commitment to winning in 2020 regardless of who is under center. Plus, were the Pats really going to find a better player at the safety position, especially after both Anthony Harris and Justin Simmons got the franchise tag? Probably not.
All those factors make this the right deal for New England.
1. Cory Littleton, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders were not done adding to the linebacker position. After agreeing to terms with Nick Kwiatkoski on Monday, they set up a three-year, $36 million deal with former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Littleton did it all for the Rams in 2019. He started all 16 games, racking up 134 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 3.5 sacks.
The 26-year-old can pack the box and rush the passer, or he can drop into coverage. The latter skill is one that might be imperative for a Raiders team that ranked 30th against the pass in DVOA this past season.
Littleton had a pair of interceptions and nine pass deflections one year after he recorded three interceptions and 13 pass deflections. He is unquestionably one of the best coverage linebackers in football, which should only benefit Las Vegas' secondary players, as well.
Given Kwiatkoski's ability as a proven tackler and Littleton's skills in coverage, the Raiders now have a pair of linebackers with multiple skill sets. Perhaps more importantly, Littleton's reasonable contract should allow the Raiders (who still have cap space) to go after an elite corner such as Chris Harris Jr. or Logan Ryan.
All stats via Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.