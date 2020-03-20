Tom Brady Announces He's Signing Buccaneers Contract After Leaving Patriots

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Tom Brady announced Friday he will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years with the New England Patriots:

The Bucs also announced the signing.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Tuesday the Buccaneers were expected to land the 14-time Pro Bowler. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added the deal will reportedly be worth $30 million per year.

This was the first time Brady entered free agency, and after much speculation, he announced he was leaving the Patriots in a Twitter post:

As Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports noted, New England never made a tangible effort to retain him, which "spoke volumes" for Brady.

He leaves a team that has won 11 straight AFC East titles for a squad that hasn't reached the playoffs since 2007. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls since 2001, while the Buccaneers have one title in franchise history.

However, Tampa Bay showcased plenty of talent last season during a 7-9 season. Though previous quarterback Jameis Winston threw an NFL-high 30 interceptions in 2019, the squad still had the No. 3 offense and the No. 1 passing attack.

Head coach Bruce Arians has a long history of offensive success in the NFL, while Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin represent elite weapons in the passing attack. The squad also has a promising tight end in O.J. Howard and the No. 14 pick to potentially add more talent.

Though the Bucs defense was inconsistent in 2019, ranking 29th in points allowed, Winston's turnovers made the unit look worse than it was. The team ranked sixth in yards allowed per play (5.1). Adding a three-time MVP could make Tampa Bay a contender next season as Brady tries to end his career on a high note.