Jordan Phillips, Cardinals Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract in Free Agency

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 17, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 29: Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Jets beat the Bills 13 to 6. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a three-year contract with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips in free agency, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.

Phillips played for the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract in 2019. The Bills claimed him off waivers when the Miami Dolphins, who selected the 27-year-old in the second round of the 2015 draft, released him in October 2018.

Phillips thanked the Bills "before this madness starts":

He revived his stock in Buffalo after splitting with the Dolphins:

The Oklahoma product posted a career-high 9.5 sacks across 16 regular-season games (nine starts) in 2019 as the Bills finished 10-6 and made the playoffs.

According to Pro Football Focus, Phillips' sacks came on only 25 pressures, though PFF ranked him as just the 104th-best interior defensive lineman in the league last season. Still, he has plenty to offer the Cardinals, who ranked 24th in rushing defense and tied for 17th in sacks (40) in 2019.

Arizona made headlines Monday by trading running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick.

The Cardinals finished 5-10-1 last season and own the eighth pick in this year's draft. Second-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury and 2019 top overall pick Kyler Murray should have much more to work with in 2020.

 

